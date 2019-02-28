Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish
12253 Frazho Rd
Warren, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish
12253 Frazho Rd.
Warren, MI
View Map
Maria Miller Obituary
Maria Miller

Warren - Miller, Maria "Mary". Age 80. February 27, 2019.

Beloved wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Barb (Melvin "Dave") Miller, Lisa (Joseph) Helfrich, and Rose McDowall. Dear grandmother of Launa (Stuart) Collins, Jessica Helfrich, and Logan and Kyra McDowall. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 4-8 pm, rosary at 6 pm at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 28499 Schoenherr, Warren. Funeral Saturday in state 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am at St Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish, 12253 Frazho Rd., Warren. Share memories at www.verheyden.org.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
