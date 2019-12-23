Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Ephrem Church
38900 Dodge Park
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ephrem
38000 Dodge Park
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Maria Natalina (Corelli) Fragnoli


1936 - 2019
Maria Natalina (Corelli) Fragnoli Obituary
Maria Natalina Fragnoli (nee Corelli)

Sterling Heights - December 22, 2019. Age 82. Dearest wife of the late Cosimo. Loving mother of Anna (Joseph) Maiuri, Anthony, Linda & John (Michelle). Proud & adored grandmother of David (Megan), Matthew (Stefanie), Michelle, Nicholas, Andrew & great grandmother of Cameron, Brooklyn & Dominic. Cherished sister of Aldo (Giuseppina) & the late Paulino (Maria). Treasured sister-in-law of Rocca Lanni & Joanne Fragnoli. She is survived by many nieces, nephews & friends. Visitation Friday from 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Saturday Instate 9am until time of 10am Mass at St. Ephrem Church, 38900 Dodge Park at 17 Mile Rd. Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
