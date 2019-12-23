|
Maria Natalina Fragnoli (nee Corelli)
Sterling Heights - December 22, 2019. Age 82. Dearest wife of the late Cosimo. Loving mother of Anna (Joseph) Maiuri, Anthony, Linda & John (Michelle). Proud & adored grandmother of David (Megan), Matthew (Stefanie), Michelle, Nicholas, Andrew & great grandmother of Cameron, Brooklyn & Dominic. Cherished sister of Aldo (Giuseppina) & the late Paulino (Maria). Treasured sister-in-law of Rocca Lanni & Joanne Fragnoli. She is survived by many nieces, nephews & friends. Visitation Friday from 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Saturday Instate 9am until time of 10am Mass at St. Ephrem Church, 38900 Dodge Park at 17 Mile Rd. Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019