Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
95 Market St.
Mt. Clements, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
95 Market St.
Mt. Clements, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Poma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Poma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Poma Obituary
Maria Poma

(nee Manzo). December 8, 2019. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Vincenzo "Jimmy". Loving mother of Francesco (Lucy) Poma and Catherina (Kayed) Elamad. Proud and loving nonna of Joseph (Julia), Dina (Sean), Jennie (Jason), Adam, Jimmy (Elise), and Vince (Falon), and great-grandmother of Isabella, Francesca, Maria, Jenson, Lennon, and Loreto. Mrs. Poma's greatest joy was to bask in the love of her family. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm with Rosary 7:00pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). In state Monday 9:00am until the 9:30am Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church (95 Market St., Mt. Clemens). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations preferred to . Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now