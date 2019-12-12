|
Maria Poma
(nee Manzo). December 8, 2019. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Vincenzo "Jimmy". Loving mother of Francesco (Lucy) Poma and Catherina (Kayed) Elamad. Proud and loving nonna of Joseph (Julia), Dina (Sean), Jennie (Jason), Adam, Jimmy (Elise), and Vince (Falon), and great-grandmother of Isabella, Francesca, Maria, Jenson, Lennon, and Loreto. Mrs. Poma's greatest joy was to bask in the love of her family. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm with Rosary 7:00pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). In state Monday 9:00am until the 9:30am Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church (95 Market St., Mt. Clemens). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations preferred to . Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
