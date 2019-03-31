Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Mariam E. Mackinder


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mariam E. Mackinder Obituary
Mariam E. Mackinder

- - Mariam E. Mackinder passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at the age of 100 in the presence of her loving family.

Mariam was the beloved wife of the late Hollis for 47 wonderful years. Loving mom of Judy (the late Russell) Sarns, Frederick (Kristina) Mackinder, and Peggy (Tom) Westman. Cherished grandma of 7; great-grandma of 5. She leaves behind many other loving family members and friends.

Visitation will take place Sunday, March 31, 2019, 2-8pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia. The funeral service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 11:00am, visiting 10:00am at the funeral home.

Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
