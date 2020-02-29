Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:30 PM
The Davidson/Hermelin Chapel at Clover Hill Park
2425 14 Mile Rd
Birmingham, MI
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Marian B. Kohlenberg

Marian B. Kohlenberg

Huntington Woods - Marian B. Kohlenberg, 93, of Huntington Woods, Michigan, died on 29 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman Kohlenberg. Cherished mother of Joyce Kinnard, Dr. James (Linda) Kohlenberg, and Dr. Kenneth Kohlenberg. Loving Grandma of Jeremy (Ashley) Kinnard, Rachel Kinnard (Gonzalo Cordova), Dr. Samuel Kohlenberg, Dr. Matthew (Elizabeth) Kohlenberg, Dr. Anthony (Becky) Kohlenberg, and four great-grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICES 2:30 P.M. MONDAY MARCH 2, 2020 IN THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
