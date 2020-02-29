|
Huntington Woods - Marian B. Kohlenberg, 93, of Huntington Woods, Michigan, died on 29 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman Kohlenberg. Cherished mother of Joyce Kinnard, Dr. James (Linda) Kohlenberg, and Dr. Kenneth Kohlenberg. Loving Grandma of Jeremy (Ashley) Kinnard, Rachel Kinnard (Gonzalo Cordova), Dr. Samuel Kohlenberg, Dr. Matthew (Elizabeth) Kohlenberg, Dr. Anthony (Becky) Kohlenberg, and four great-grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICES 2:30 P.M. MONDAY MARCH 2, 2020 IN THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
