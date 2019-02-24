|
Marian Czerwinski
- - January 22, 1932 - February 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Dear mother of Karen Brown (Mike), Michael Czerwinski and the late David Czerwinski. Daughter-in-law Connie. Loving grandmother of Jason (Stephanie), Rachael Dodson, Jennifer Turner (Steve) and Melissa Dodson. Great-grandmother of two. Twin sister of Raymond Pospy (Marilyn) and sister of the late Beatrice, Chester, John and Frank. Family will receive friends Monday 3-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30 a.m. at Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church, 3077 Glouchester, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. Memorial tributes to St. Anne Church, Detroit or Manresa Jesuit Retreat House.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019