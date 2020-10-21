Marian Iannello
Plymouth - Marian Iannello age 84 of Plymouth. Cherished Sweetheart of Gerald Moore and Wife of the late Nick Iannello. Beloved mother of Carol (Jim) McCarter, Dawn (Harry) Bott and Dianne Iannello. Proud grandma of Meaghan (Mike), Jordan, Kyle (Justin), Summer (Alex), Paige (Sam), Carson (Brad) and great grandma of Andrew, Alexander, Benjamin and Axel. Loving sister of the late Pat Rodgers. Dearest aunt of Jerry and Mark Deluca. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia. Services are pending please contact at 734-464-8060. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Professional Development Cancer Center U of M. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com
.