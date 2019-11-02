|
Marian Leda (Brasseur) Dore
Redford - Marian Dore, age 87, passed away, November 1, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 years of the late Joseph Paul Dore. Cherished mother of Diane (Gary) Pietrzyk, Paula (Bernie) Dore, Steven Dore, and Theresa Poisson. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Windsor, Jeffrey Westlake, Joseph (Adrienne) Westlake, Melissa Poisson and Eric Poisson; loving great grandmother of Cody, Ellie, William and Catherine. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4PM-8PM at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Lamb Chapel, Howell, MI. Her Community Farewell will be held Thurs. November 7, at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Please leave a message of comfort to the Dore family by calling 1.877.231.7900 or sign the guestbook at borekjennings.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019