1/1
Marian Louise (Johnson) Karvonen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Louise (Johnson) Karvonen

September 9, 2020. Aged 95, Marian was the 11th of 12 children of Emil A and Aline (Rankinen) Johnson. She was born in Duluth, MN and came to Detroit in 1937.

Marian was the beloved wife of the late A John Karvonen; the Mother of Donna (Douglas Mann) Karvonen, Janice (Michael) Taylor and Duane (Pamela) Karvonen. She was the Grandmother of Amy Luise (Joe) Price, Robert M Peterson, David A Karvonen, Caitlin R (Claire Quigley) Karvonen and Natalie E Taylor. She was the dearest "Big Mama" to great-granddaughters Linnea R and Leila R Price.

According to her wishes, Marian's body was donated to the Anatomical Donations Program at the University of Michigan Medical School for research and medical education.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at Celebration Lutheran Church, 39375 Joy Road, Westland, MI on 26 September. The service will begin at 11 am with visitation at the church at 10 am.

In her memory, memorials to Samaritas, 8131 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit, MI 48214 will be appreciated by her family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved