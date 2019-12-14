|
Marian Lucille Gotshall
Marian Lucille Gotshall, age 92 of Plymouth passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 9, 2019.
Marian is the beloved wife of the late Robert Gotshall; loving and devoted mother of three children- Katherine L. Gotshall English, Robert H. (Linda J. Vernon) Gotshall, Jr., and Thomas J. (Marti) Gotshall; proud grandmother of three grandchildren- Kristen (Kick) Gard, Erica (Garrett) Cox and Thomas T.J. Gotshall, II and twin great grandchildren- Caroline Grace Gard and Chloe Elizabeth Gard.
Born in Ypsilanti, MI Marian attended Ypsilanti High School and received a full scholarship to attend the University of Michigan nursing program. She worked as a student at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI where she met her husband Bob and married a few days after Christmas in 1947. They raised their children in Ann Arbor before moving to Plymouth in 1962.
Marian loved gardening, designing a beautiful home, needlepoint, collecting books, Christmas, nature and the field of medicine. She donated her private collection of rare books by and about William Butler Yeats to Albion College. The Gotshall Collection is located in the Stockwell Memorial Library.
She was a caring, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend and will be missed by many.
Friends may visit the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home 280 South Main St, Plymouth on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 11:00am to 2:00pm.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm at the funeral home immediately followed by tea and light refreshments.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marian L. Gotshall to the Matthaei Botanical Gardens, (University of Michigan) 1800 North Dixboro Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Please indicate on your check "A Tribute Gift" in memory of Marian L. Gotshall.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019