Marian Pecher
Shelby Township - passed away on April 10, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late John. Dear mother of Bob (Sandy), John "Jack" (Judy) and James "Jim". Loving grandmother of Kelly Pechur, John Pechur, Emily (Travis) Reed and Jeff Pechur and great-grandmother of Jack Reed and Charlotte Reed. Interment at White Chapel Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020