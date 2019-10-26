Services
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian VandenBergh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian R. VandenBergh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian R. VandenBergh Obituary
Marian R. VandenBergh

VandenBergh, Marian R., Age 78. October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Virginia VandenBergh. Dear sister of Richard Wood.

A Memorial service will be held 11:00am Wednesday, October 30 (Gathering from 10:30am) at the Allen Park Presbyterian Church, 7101 Park Avenue, Allen Park.

Arrangements by Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Please sign online guestbook at www.weisefuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now