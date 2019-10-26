|
Marian R. VandenBergh
VandenBergh, Marian R., Age 78. October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Virginia VandenBergh. Dear sister of Richard Wood.
A Memorial service will be held 11:00am Wednesday, October 30 (Gathering from 10:30am) at the Allen Park Presbyterian Church, 7101 Park Avenue, Allen Park.
Arrangements by Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019