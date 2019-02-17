|
Marian Rita Moore
Westland - Age 96, of Westland, MI passed away on January 29, 2019. Marian was born in Springfield, Massachusetts to Henery C. Roberts and Alice R. O'Keefe on November 13, 1922. She attended Cathedral High School. She enjoyed bingo and traveling. Marian leaves to her memory; beloved children, Susan M. Moore and Gary W. (Karen A.) Moore, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her husband, John F. Moore; brothers, Henery Roberts, Donald R. Roberts and John F. Roberts; and sister Madeline (Pulver) Wessman. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Butter Cup (canine) and very dear friends Bonnie (MacKay) Brown and Michael Vachula. A Memorial Celebration will be scheduled for Spring of 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America. Arrangements care of Husband Family Funeral Home, Westland, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019