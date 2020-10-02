Marian Ruth Hull
Huron Twp. - HULL, Marian R., age 96, September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Delbert Hull. Loving mother of Renay Gallup. Dearest grandmother of Heather (Anthony) Jones, Ashley Britz, Norma (Anthony Meggison) Gallup and Angela Gallup and great-grandmother of Brett, Madison and Brendan. She is also survived by her sister Margaret Phillips. She is preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Minnie Martin, her brothers Harold, Leonard and Jack and her sister Lenore. Marian was a secretary for Boy Scouts. Service is Wednesday, 10:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Tuesday, 2:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com