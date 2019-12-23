|
Marian Yaeger
Marian Yaeger Beloved wife of the late Raymond Yaeger and Walter Bendik Loving mother of Gary (Linnea) Bendik, Linda Smith, Donna (James) Pekarek, David (Nancy) Yaeger and Susan (Robert) Medicus Grandmother of Daniel Smith, Ellen Cullen, James Pekarek, Michael (Crystal) Pekarek and Laura (Brian) Mendell and Pre-Deceased by grandson William Bendik Great Grandmother of Chyna Piotrowski, Kyra Smith, Dylan Bilodeau, Delilah Pekarek, Scarlett Pekarek, Violet Pekarek and Samantha Mendell. Pre-deceased by brother George Bussa. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Funeral service Saturday at 11:00 am at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. 3801 18 Mile Rd Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019