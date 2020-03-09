Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Marianna Gilmore

Marianna Gilmore Obituary
Marianna Gilmore

- - Marianna (nee Whittaker) passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Harry L. Gilmore for 73 years. Dear mother of Lee, Anne (fiancé James Harry Isotalo), and the late Melissa Davis (Jimmy). Proud grandmother of Matthew Davis (Elizabeth) and devoted great-grandmother of Bailey, Nora, Morgan, and Paxton. She was a loving aunt to a large extended family. Memorial tributes to a charity of donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020
