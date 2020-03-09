|
|
Marianna Gilmore
- - Marianna (nee Whittaker) passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Harry L. Gilmore for 73 years. Dear mother of Lee, Anne (fiancé James Harry Isotalo), and the late Melissa Davis (Jimmy). Proud grandmother of Matthew Davis (Elizabeth) and devoted great-grandmother of Bailey, Nora, Morgan, and Paxton. She was a loving aunt to a large extended family. Memorial tributes to a charity of donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020