Marianna Gutowski
Walled Lake -
Marianna Gutowski (Mieczkowski) of Walled Lake passed away on February 21, 2019 at age 94. Born October 2, 1924 in Bagenice, Poland, she spent the second half of her life in the Detroit area. She was preceded in death by her husband Stanislaw Gutowski and son Marian Gutowski. She is survived by her children Henryk, John (Janice), and Irene (Jim). Loving grandmother of Stanley, Michael, Jennifer, Vicki, Robert, and Suzie. Great-grandmother of Arianna, Hannah, Kaden, and Sabina. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3-9pm at EJ Mandziuk & Son Funeral Home in Sterling Heights. Funeral service will be held Monday with an instate at 10:30 am followed by Mass at 11am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Sterling Heights.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019