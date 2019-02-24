Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianna Gutowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianna Gutowski


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marianna Gutowski Obituary
Marianna Gutowski

Walled Lake -

Marianna Gutowski (Mieczkowski) of Walled Lake passed away on February 21, 2019 at age 94. Born October 2, 1924 in Bagenice, Poland, she spent the second half of her life in the Detroit area. She was preceded in death by her husband Stanislaw Gutowski and son Marian Gutowski. She is survived by her children Henryk, John (Janice), and Irene (Jim). Loving grandmother of Stanley, Michael, Jennifer, Vicki, Robert, and Suzie. Great-grandmother of Arianna, Hannah, Kaden, and Sabina. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3-9pm at EJ Mandziuk & Son Funeral Home in Sterling Heights. Funeral service will be held Monday with an instate at 10:30 am followed by Mass at 11am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Sterling Heights.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now