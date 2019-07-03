|
Marianne Elizabeth (Pughe) Packer
- - January 10, 1936 - July 1, 2019
Marianne was born on January 10, 1936, to Mary and Leo Pughe in the town of Buckley in County Clwyd, North Wales.
She joined older brother John, and they later welcomed sister Aelwyn, shortly followed by brothers Andrew and David.
Her family lived in Buckley throughout her childhood, and she was a typical Welsh girl. Growing up she attended school, helped her mother around the house, and loved spending Saturdays in the nearby town of Chester, where her favorite memory was eating fish and chips, wrapped in newspaper, soaked in malt vinegar; all of that changed when her idyllic childhood was disrupted by war.
After World War II her family moved across the ocean. First to Canada, before settling in to start a new life in Michigan. She graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1952 and attended Michigan State University. After her parents moved to Florida she and her brothers would sometimes swim at Dinky Dock - a local beach on the campus of Rollins College in Winter Park. It was there that she met a handsome young man who happened to hail from Liverpool, England, not far from her hometown of Buckley. Once John Packer entered the picture, there was no other man for her.
They were married in 1958 and moved to Ohio as John finished his schooling. Soon they welcomed Greg (1961), then Lori (1963), then Brian (1964) and made a move to Detroit, where they welcomed Katie (1967) into the family.
They started a successful business together and for the next 45 years worked side by side. They made raised their family in Southfield and when their kids were grown, moved to their dream house in Wolverine Lake Village. They were actively involved at Brightmoor Tabernacle during the Pastor Thomas Trask years and when his son Brad started his own church in Brighton, they were some of the church's first members.
They raised their four children together in a happy home. Their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ was central to their marriage and family. Their involvement in Memorial Church of Christ, Bloomfield Hills Christian Church, Brightmoor Tabernacle and Brighton Assembly of God was central to their lives. Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship, Christ for the Nations, Teen Challenge and Love Botswana also benefitted from their active involvement. Marianne spent many years engaging in Republican politics as a volunteer, always supporting the activities of her daughters. Their children all married and one-by-one, 12 grandchildren were born. They also welcomed 5 bonus grandchildren into the family by marriage.
She is also survived by her beloved dog Buckley, whose Christmas arrival made them both internet sensations.
They have enjoyed the last few decades on the lake, taking family and friends for pontoon boat rides, spending winters in Bonita Springs, Florida, New Smyrna Beach, Florida and Mexico, and working side by side with their son Brian at Packer and Associates.
Marianne is survived by her husband John. She is also survived by her children Greg and Laura Packer of Birmingham, MI along with their children; Spencer and Stephanie, Madison and Anya; Bennett, Daryn; Lori and Bill Wortz of Okemos, MI along with their children: Gwyneth, Caleb, Reagan and Eliza; Brian and Andrea Packer of Commerce Township, MI along with their children Garret, Kendall, Adalynn and Grayden; and Katie and Rich Beeson of Parker, CO along with their children Nick and Holly, Sam and Olivia. She is also survived by her brother Andrew (Carol) Pughe of Florida, along with her sister, Aelwyn Thomas of Alabama and her sister-in-law Frances Pughe of Florida, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Leo Pughe, her big brother John and her baby brother David.
Marianne's family will gather to celebrate her life on Wednesday, July 3 at 2:00 pm at Brighton Assembly of God at 7770 Whitmore Lake Road in Brighton, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Love Botswana (lovebotswana.org) where her beloved granddaughter Adalynn traveled to on Saturday to spend her summer ministering to those in Africa who are most in need.
As a friend of the family put it, Marianne was "everyone's mom". Please join us in mourning her while at the same time celebrating her arrival into Heaven, a moment she has long anticipated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 3, 2019