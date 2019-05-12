|
Marianne L. Tittl
- - Marianne L. Tittl, April 25, 2019, age 92. Dear daughter of the late Charles and Louise Tittl. Sister of Anna Myles (Douglas) and the late Charles (the late Martha). Aunt of David Myles, Kathryn Thibodeaux, and Charles Tittl. Family will receive friends Friday, May 17, 2019 from 12 noon until time of Memorial service at 1pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial tributes to Gleaners Community Food Bank.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019