Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Tittl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne L. Tittl


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marianne L. Tittl Obituary
Marianne L. Tittl

- - Marianne L. Tittl, April 25, 2019, age 92. Dear daughter of the late Charles and Louise Tittl. Sister of Anna Myles (Douglas) and the late Charles (the late Martha). Aunt of David Myles, Kathryn Thibodeaux, and Charles Tittl. Family will receive friends Friday, May 17, 2019 from 12 noon until time of Memorial service at 1pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial tributes to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

Sign guestbook and share memories

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now