Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Directors
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 274-4000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
6442 Pelham Rd.,
Taylor, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Marie A. Garavaglia Obituary
Marie A. Garavaglia

Allen Park - Garavaglia, Marie A., March 4, 2020 age 80 of Allen Park. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, Loving mother of Thomas (Julie), Michael (Lisa), Janice (Joseph) Graczyk, Vanessa (John) Queen, and Jonathan (Karma). Adored grandmother of Olivia, Heather, Michael Christopher, Shannon (Steve Rynearson), Mackenzie, Sydney, Sasha, Nico, Layla and the late Michelle. Visitation at the Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd., near W. Outer Dr., Friday 2 - 7 PM. Instate Saturday 9:30 AM until Mass of the Resurrection at 10 AM, Our Lady of the Angels Church, 6442 Pelham Rd., Taylor.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
