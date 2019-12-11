Services
Neely-Turowski Funeral Home
30200 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 525-9020
Marie C. McNulty

Marie C. McNulty Obituary
Marie C. McNulty

McNulty, Marie C. December 8, 2019 age 91.

Loving Sister of Eileen (the late Edward), Frances, Vincent (Nora) the late Martin, and the late Eugene (Madora). Dearest Aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-7pm with rosary at 5pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home 30200 Five Mile (Between Merriman and Middlebelt). Instate Saturday 9:30am until time of mass 10am at St. Genevieve-St. Maurice Parish 29015 Jamison (East of Middlebelt), Livonia. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Capuchin Soup Kitchen or . www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
