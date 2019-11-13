|
Marie C. VanTuyl
Davisburg - VanTuyl, Marie C.; of Davisburg; passed away at home on Nov. 12, 2019; age 77; wife of Louis "Van" for 36 years; mother of Frank (Marian) Gruckunas, John Gruckunas & Joseph (Arlene) Gruckunas; grandma "GG" of Elena, Frank, Angie, Sara, Jackie, Leylia, Olivia, Leana, Conner, Eva and one on the way; sister of Ellen (late Tom) Viglan; preceded in death by brother Chuck McKay. Marie will be remembered as a honest hard worker. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Saturday 6-9pm and Sunday 3-9pm with rosary Sunday at 7pm. Funeral Service Monday 10am at the funeral home. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be made to . Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019