Marie VanTuyl
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Marie C. VanTuyl Obituary
Marie C. VanTuyl

Davisburg - VanTuyl, Marie C.; of Davisburg; passed away at home on Nov. 12, 2019; age 77; wife of Louis "Van" for 36 years; mother of Frank (Marian) Gruckunas, John Gruckunas & Joseph (Arlene) Gruckunas; grandma "GG" of Elena, Frank, Angie, Sara, Jackie, Leylia, Olivia, Leana, Conner, Eva and one on the way; sister of Ellen (late Tom) Viglan; preceded in death by brother Chuck McKay. Marie will be remembered as a honest hard worker. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Saturday 6-9pm and Sunday 3-9pm with rosary Sunday at 7pm. Funeral Service Monday 10am at the funeral home. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be made to . Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
