Marie Christoff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Christoff

Dearborn Heights - Marie Christoff, of Dearborn Heights, passed away June 1 at age 92. She was born in Detroit on March 27, 1928 to Macedonian immigrants Chris and Dina Vassell. Marie graduated from Detroit Western High School. In October 1949 she married Nestor Christoff and they remained together for 59 years until Nestor's death in 2009. Marie (known as Mary to close friends) was a homemaker in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights and worked 26 years at Jacobson's department store in Dearborn. Marie was sociable, hard-working, and devoted to family. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, William C. Vassell. She is survived by son Chris (Marcy) Christoff of East Lansing; daughter Elaine (James) Allen of Novi; granddaughters Sarah Christoff and Emily (Andrew) Chet, both of Chicago. There will be a private service. Marie will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Hedwig Cemetery, Dearborn Heights. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association in her name. www.mccabefunreralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved