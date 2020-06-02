Marie Christoff
Dearborn Heights - Marie Christoff, of Dearborn Heights, passed away June 1 at age 92. She was born in Detroit on March 27, 1928 to Macedonian immigrants Chris and Dina Vassell. Marie graduated from Detroit Western High School. In October 1949 she married Nestor Christoff and they remained together for 59 years until Nestor's death in 2009. Marie (known as Mary to close friends) was a homemaker in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights and worked 26 years at Jacobson's department store in Dearborn. Marie was sociable, hard-working, and devoted to family. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, William C. Vassell. She is survived by son Chris (Marcy) Christoff of East Lansing; daughter Elaine (James) Allen of Novi; granddaughters Sarah Christoff and Emily (Andrew) Chet, both of Chicago. There will be a private service. Marie will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Hedwig Cemetery, Dearborn Heights. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association in her name. www.mccabefunreralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.