Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4586 N. Adams Rd
Troy, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4586 N. Adams Rd
Troy, MI
Marie Cosgrove Liposky

Marie Cosgrove Liposky Obituary
Marie Cosgrove Liposky

Troy - Age 80, passed away in her home on Friday, December 27th, 2019 with her loved ones beside her. Surviving are her beloved husband, Don, for more than 58 years, loving mother of Stephanie, Greg, Matthew, Laura and late son, Eric. Loving Mimi to Brittany, Emma, Heather, Gregory, Joseph, Bryce, Anja, Erich, Ava, Zoe, Coda, Margaux and Noah, amongst many close others whom claimed her as their "Mimi" too. She was the daughter to Joseph and Virginia Cosgrove and sister to Bob Cosgrove and predeceased by Bill Cosgrove and Ann Henning and the loving aunt to so many. Family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 30th from 3-9pm with a scripture service at 7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), Troy, 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Tuesday, Dec. 31st at 11 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4586 N. Adams Rd, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10 am. Family suggests donations to be directed towards the Uganda Catholic Mission in Kampala, Uganda.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
