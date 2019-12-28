|
Marie Cosgrove Liposky
Troy - Age 80, passed away in her home on Friday, December 27th, 2019 with her loved ones beside her. Surviving are her beloved husband, Don, for more than 58 years, loving mother of Stephanie, Greg, Matthew, Laura and late son, Eric. Loving Mimi to Brittany, Emma, Heather, Gregory, Joseph, Bryce, Anja, Erich, Ava, Zoe, Coda, Margaux and Noah, amongst many close others whom claimed her as their "Mimi" too. She was the daughter to Joseph and Virginia Cosgrove and sister to Bob Cosgrove and predeceased by Bill Cosgrove and Ann Henning and the loving aunt to so many. Family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 30th from 3-9pm with a scripture service at 7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), Troy, 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Tuesday, Dec. 31st at 11 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4586 N. Adams Rd, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10 am. Family suggests donations to be directed towards the Uganda Catholic Mission in Kampala, Uganda.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019