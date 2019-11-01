Services
Age 90, October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. Dear mother of Ann Best (Gary) Eroyan, James (Cynthia) Best, David (Janice) Best, Mary Jane Best (Stuart) Conrad, and Marie Best (Dave) Dowler. Grandmother of 11. Great-grandmother of 1. Sister of Dolores Barry and the late Cyril Kruger. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Monday, November 4, 5-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln, Bloomfield Hills, Tuesday, November 5, 10:30am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10am. Memorials appreciated to Marian or Brother Rice High Schools. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -