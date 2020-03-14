|
Marie Elizabeth Crandon
Marie Elizabeth Crandon, Age 91. March 11, 2020. Dear wife of the late Jerry G. Marie for 61 years. Sister of Helen (Jack) Reagan and the late Margaret O'Dowd, Thomas J.O'Dowd and sisters in law of Angelina O'Dowd and Patricia O'Dowd. Proud aunt of many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Marie enjoyed traveling with Jerry, spending time with family, friends, and talking about politics. A private funeral for the family next week with a memorial mass and luncheon to take place at a future date. Donations in memory of Marie can be made to the Capuchins www.cskdetroit.org or the
