Marie H. Redwine
Marie H. Redwine

West Bloomfield -

Marie H. Redwine age 86, made her transition on July 19, 2020 in West Bloomfield, MI. She was one of two children born to Richard and Minnie Lee. Marie accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Greater New Mt Moriah Baptist Church in Detroit. She remained a loyal member, until ailing health made regular attendance too strenuous.

Shortly after graduating from Detroit Northern high school in 1950 she was united in marriage to Marvin A. Redwine. To that union three daughters were born. Within a few weeks of their 45th wedding anniversary, her husband preceded her in death.

Marie was employed at the U.S. Postal Service; working her entire postal career at the downtown Detroit facility. She retired in 1992 after twenty-five years of service.

Marie reached the end of her journey and leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters Arlene (Lewis), Cynthia (George Butler), Cherice (Tyrone); three granddaughters Natalie, Ashlie (Steve), Sabrina; grandson Tyson; great grandson Blake; nephew Cortez and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation from 2-6pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Wilson-Akins Funeral Home, 17500 Fenkell, Detroit, MI 48227. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Wilson-Akins Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Akins Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
17500 Fenkell Avenue
Detroit, MI 48227
313: 837-4440
