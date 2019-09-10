Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Family
24505 Meadowbrook Rd.
Novi, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie-Jeanne Lytle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie-Jeanne Lytle


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie-Jeanne Lytle Obituary
Marie-Jeanne Lytle

Novi - Marie-Jeanne Lytle died at her home in Novi, Michigan, surrounded by family members, on September 7, 2019. Mrs. Lytle, who was 92 years old, was the mother of 10 adoring children, 22 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and the loving wife of Robert James Lytle from 1955 until he died in 1994. Mrs. Lytle's family was the love of her life. Among her greatest joys were the annual Lytle family reunions held each summer near Traverse City, Michigan. Each year, dozens of family members gathered in a large house overlooking a picturesque lake for a week of family bonding, boating, swimming, kayaking, biking, golf, tennis, stargazing, treasure hunts, leisurely walks, delicious home-cooked meals, group photos, and nightly campfires. "Nana" was an artful weaver, honing her skills with various weaving guilds and the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Association. She was also a voracious reader, and an avid crossword-puzzle solver. She and her husband loved to travel and passed that on to their children, taking them on a trip to Europe to see great works of art and to meet French family members. She was an ardent student of history and genealogy, and she was a loyal member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 23 years. Mrs. Lytle, whose maiden name was Martin, was born on June 30, 1927. Her parents were Marie Antoinette Bost and Edwin Dudley Martin. Her father graduated from MIT, received a PhD from The University of Nancy, France, and patented several metallurgical processes used by the Ford Motor and Thomas Edison companies. She graduated from the University of Chicago in 1947. She later worked as an interior decorator at Marshall Field & Company and at "Living for Young Homemakers" magazine. She was an art teacher at the University of Chicago in the early 1950s. Mrs. Lytle assisted or was the co-author with her husband, of home improvement books in the 1970's including "Book of Successful Fireplaces." Mrs. Lytle is survived by Marilyn Lytle Herman (Tom Herman), Robert James Lytle Jr. (Teresa Lytle), Anne Lytle Carson (David Carson), Peter Lytle (Lennice Lytle), Jeanne Lytle Kunz (Don Kunz), Andrew Lytle (Karilyn Lytle), Jennifer Lytle, Mark Lytle (Mai Lytle), and Margaret Lytle Wilson (Mike Wilson). Another daughter, Katherine McDonald Lytle, known as Katie, passed away many years ago after a battle with leukemia. The family is being served by the O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48375. Visitation will be held Thursday September 12th, 2019 from 3pm-8pm at O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home with a scripture service at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at 10:30am at the Church of the Holy Family, 24505 Meadowbrook Rd. Novi, MI. Prior to the funeral a visitation will be held from 10am to 10:30am. Family members request that any donations should go to The Fox Run Scholarship Fund and .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie-Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now