Marie Lambourn
Marie Lambourn

Marie Lambourn; of Lake Orion; August 19, 2020; age 100. Marie is the beloved wife of the late William "Jack" for 69 years. Dear mother of Gerald (Jeanne) and David; loving grandmother of four; great grandmother of nine; loving sister of Helen, Joanne, the late Frank, the late Olga and the late Katherine; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and terrific neighbors. Marie was a beautician and worked at Saks Fifth Ave in the Fisher building. She was a great teacher on how to make Varenyky. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N Lapeer Road, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends at 10:30am until time of service at the church. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery with William at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
SPARKS GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
248-693-8336
