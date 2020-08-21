Marie Lambourn
Marie Lambourn; of Lake Orion; August 19, 2020; age 100. Marie is the beloved wife of the late William "Jack" for 69 years. Dear mother of Gerald (Jeanne) and David; loving grandmother of four; great grandmother of nine; loving sister of Helen, Joanne, the late Frank, the late Olga and the late Katherine; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and terrific neighbors. Marie was a beautician and worked at Saks Fifth Ave in the Fisher building. She was a great teacher on how to make Varenyky. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N Lapeer Road, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends at 10:30am until time of service at the church. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery with William at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society
. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com