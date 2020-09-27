Marie Louise Stehlin (Gonyea)



Marie was 95 when she passed away, at home, September 18, 2020. She grew up in Lincoln, MI, which always remained "home" to her. She and her husband raised their family in Wyandotte, MI, where she resided for 65 years. Marie and her family also spent many summers camping at the Detroit Edison Community Park on Belleville Lake, and winters at their condo in Deltona, FL. She enjoyed traveling, dining out, and meeting new people. She was an avid reader and loved music of all types.



Marie is survived by two sons Edward (Butch) Moskwa, spouse Diane, and Jerry Gonyea. Also, granddaughters Tammy Urban and Lori Moskwa. She was preceded in death by her late husband Robert Stehlin, daughter Pamela, and grandson Jay Gonyea. Marie felt she lived a good, long life and was ready to be reunited with her many loved ones she has missed.



Cremation: Comfort Cremation Services. Interment: St. Anne Cemetery Harrisville, MI









