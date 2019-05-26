Services
Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
101 First St.
Holly, MI 48442
(248) 634-8291
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
101 First St.
Holly, MI 48442
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
101 First St.
Holly, MI 48442
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
The River Church
Holly, MI
View Map
Marie M. Henderson Obituary
Marie M. Henderson

Holly - Henderson, Marie M., age 62, of Holly, died May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Doug; dear mother of Shane (Julie), the late Marie Elise, Seth (Kierra), Spencer (Amber), Sawyer (Wesley), and Michele (Joel); loving grandma of Matthew, Ellie, Stone, Sage, Spencer Douglas, Keagan, Waylon, Sawyer Matthew, and Loralei Marie Michele; daughter of the late John and Marie (Lanzon) Foksinski; and sister of Rebecca (Daniel) and Bryan. Funeral services 11 AM Fri. May 31 at The River Church of Holly. Visitation 2-5 and 7-9 PM Thurs. at Dryer Funeral Home, Holly. www.dryerfuneralhomeholly.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
