Marie McShane
Garden City - Age 86 August 25, 2019 Beloved mother of Nancy Ramadan, Kathleen (Thomas) Cleland and Karen (David) Smith. Grandmother of Jessica, Justin, Amanda, David and Billie. Great grandmother of Christopher, Lauren, Megan, Kennedy and Abigail. Sister of Evelyn Iannetta, George Hildebrandt and the late Edward Hildebrandt and Mildred Vought. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Private cremation services were held. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019