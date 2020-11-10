Marie "Joann" Monti (nee: Lanfear)- - November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Emanuel. She is survived by her 7 children: Tim (Bunny), Tom (Shirley), Joann "Jan" (Ken Coury), Patrick "Tony" (Penny), John "Charlie" (Colleen), Kathryn (Bill Fielder), and Jerry. Loving grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 25. Family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Friday at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3400 S. Adams Rd., Auburn Hills. Visitation at church begins at 8:30 a.m. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery.View obituary and sign tribute wall at