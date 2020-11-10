1/1
Marie "Joann" (Nee: Lanfear) Monti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie "Joann" Monti (nee: Lanfear)

- - November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Emanuel. She is survived by her 7 children: Tim (Bunny), Tom (Shirley), Joann "Jan" (Ken Coury), Patrick "Tony" (Penny), John "Charlie" (Colleen), Kathryn (Bill Fielder), and Jerry. Loving grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 25. Family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Friday at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3400 S. Adams Rd., Auburn Hills. Visitation at church begins at 8:30 a.m. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved