Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church
157 Lake Shore Rd
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church
157 Lake Shore Rd
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
View Map
Marie Piche Obituary
Marie Piche

Grosse Pointe Farms - Marie Ann Piche, age 95, February 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Russell Forrest Piche. Loving mother of Greg (Tamara Vincelette), Guy (Vivian), Gary (Mary), Gordon (Cathy), Renee VanAssche, Grant (Donna), Regina (Mark) Billiet, and Glenn (Bridget). Dear grandmother of 24, great-grandmother of 31, and great-great grandmother to 1. Visitation Friday from 4-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Rosary 7PM. In state Saturday 11:30 AM until time of funeral Mass 12 Noon at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms, 48236. Memorial contributions in Marie's memory to Medical Team Hospice/www.medicalteam.com and/or Mary Knoll/www.maryknoll.org/ are appreciated by the family. Please share a thought or memory at

ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
