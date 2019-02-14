|
|
Marie Piche
Grosse Pointe Farms - Marie Ann Piche, age 95, February 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Russell Forrest Piche. Loving mother of Greg (Tamara Vincelette), Guy (Vivian), Gary (Mary), Gordon (Cathy), Renee VanAssche, Grant (Donna), Regina (Mark) Billiet, and Glenn (Bridget). Dear grandmother of 24, great-grandmother of 31, and great-great grandmother to 1. Visitation Friday from 4-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Rosary 7PM. In state Saturday 11:30 AM until time of funeral Mass 12 Noon at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms, 48236. Memorial contributions in Marie's memory to Medical Team Hospice/www.medicalteam.com and/or Mary Knoll/www.maryknoll.org/ are appreciated by the family. Please share a thought or memory at
ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019