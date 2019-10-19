Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Marie Strop Obituary
Marie Strop

STROP, Marie E. (nee: Fraeyman). October 18, 2019. Age 81. Beloved wife of the late James Strop. Loving mother of Steven Strop (Ellen), Catherine Shovan (Jerry) and Susan Bayagich (Steven). Proud and loving grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 2. Dear sister of Shirley Fraeyman and Julius Fraeyman (Sue). Marie was a compassionate woman who regularly volunteered her time at local churches and at Karmanos Cancer Center. Visitation Monday 2 pm until time of 7 pm funeral at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Private entombment, Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
