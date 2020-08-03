Marie Terese (nee Kelly) Seaser
Marie Terese (nee Kelly) Seaser, 93, passed away on July 30, 2020 in Livonia, MI. She was born to Peter Patrick Kelly and Florence Buehner Kelly on Jan. 2, 1927 in Detroit. As a young adult, she endured the sacrifice and hardship of WWII, losing her only brother, Raymond, in conflict in Germany. She graduated St. Anthony's high school in 1945. She enrolled in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. She did not complete the program but shared her interest in nursing as a hospital volunteer and with the Catholic Medical Mission board. She was a proud American and served as an election judge for many years.
Marie and the love of her life, Ervin (Bud) Seaser, met as children, where they lived across the street from one another. They were married on June 21, 1947 in Detroit. To this marriage were born four sons: "Rayno" Raymond Ervin, "R.J." Robert John, Dennis Michael, and Paul Frances. Dennis died just days old. Above all, Marie loved her family and instilled in her sons' strong values that served them well. As a Ford Motor wife, a devout Catholic, and mother of three active boys, Marie was a faithful, loving woman. She was a committed and strong partner to Bud, steadfast through his 32-year career at Ford and his time in the U.S. Navy. Marie's strong Catholic faith kept her active in her church and Catholic schools where she was on the altar society and involved in her son's activities. The family spent many summers at the Kelly family cabin in Roscommon where northern Michigan fun and frolic created many precious memories. Intensely proud of her Irish heritage, Marie was a longtime member of the Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians (LAOH), an Irish Catholic fraternal organization that protects and promotes Irish heritage and culture. She served on the Rose Kennedy LAOH-Wayne County board of directors, and served as an officer delegate to state and national conventions. She honorably served as LAOH state president. Marie and Bud loved to travel and visited Ireland often. She also loved visiting her Colorado family. Marie is survived by her sons: "Rayno" Raymond (Patty), Ft Collins, CO.; "R.J." Robert (Kristin), Redford, MI; Paul (Barb Romig), South Lyon, MI. She leaves five beloved grandchildren: Tracy Lahay, Dearborn, MI; Patrick (Lauren) Seaser, Peoria, AZ; Andrew (Jennifer) Seaser, Abigail McMahon (Carl Hinderer), and Kyle Seaser (Courtney), all of Colorado. Also mourning are 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Haight; former daughter-in-law Karen Pernicano; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Ervin (Bud); son Dennis; brother, Raymond; sister, Florence Kelly Fritz; and daughter-in-law, Kay Kenney Seaser. Viewing: Wednesday, August 5th from 4-7 PM at O'Brien Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Ave., Novi. Funeral mass (pre-funeral viewing 9-10 AM) at 10 AM, Thursday, August 6th at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane, Dearborn. Private Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Monday, August 10th at 10:30 AM. A post-Covid celebration of Marie's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
. Memorial donations in Marie's honor gratefully accepted: Sacred Heart Major Seminary educational scholarship, 2701 Chicago Blvd, Detroit, MI 48206; Divine Child High School scholarship fund c/o Aubri McNamara, 1001 N. Silvery Lane, Dearborn, MI 48128.