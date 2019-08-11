Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Marie Veroine Boucher

Marie Veroine Boucher Obituary
Marie Veroine Boucher

Rochester - Marie Veroine Boucher age 92 of Rochester, passed away August 8, 2019. Loving wife of the late Douglas S.Boucher. Dear mother of Annette Marie (Thomas) Zebracki, Douglas, Jr. (Jenny) Boucher, David (Christina) Boucher and Paula (Dennis) Surdu. Cherished grandmother of Kristen (Chad) Ellis, Stacey (Robert) Heberling, Sean Boucher, Nicole Boucher, Melissa (Fred) Colon, Kayla Surdu, Melanie Surdu and Adam Surdu. Great grandmother of 6. Memorial Service will be held at Gardens of Rest in Wells, Michigan next spring. Memorials in Marie's name may be made to Little Dresses for Africa www.littledressesforafrica.org. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
