Or Copy this URL to Share

Marie White



Livonia - Age 81 Beloved wife of the late John. Dear mother of John (Nancy), Michael (Deborah), Douglas, and David (Angela). Grandmother of John, Jessica (Kyle), Jacklyn, Jacob, Jeanette and Tomania. Sister of Betsy Daley (Joseph). In state Saturday 12 pm until the 1 pm Funeral Service at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.). Family suggests memorials to Multiple Sclerosis. www.santeiufuneralhome.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store