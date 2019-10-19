|
Marie Y. Fabrizio-Pelak
Warren - Marie Y. Fabrizio-Pelak of Warren, Michigan passed away on September 30, 2019, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where she was living with her daughter. Marie was born in Detroit to Rosario and Domenica Fabrizio, and she will be greatly missed by her children Steven (Diane), Cynthia, and Victoria (Brad) and her 6 grandchildren: William, Grace, Anna, Helen, Alexandra, and Karl. She was the beloved youngest sister to siblings who have preceded her in death including the late Elena (Aldo) Bellaver, Victor Fabrizio, Pasquale (Mary) Fabrizio, Luigi (Christine) Fabrizio, and Americo Fabrizio, and she leaves behind her treasured sisters-in-law and friends Nida and Marion and many nieces and nephews with whom she shared countless beautiful times and events over the past eight decades. She surrounded herself with family and lived for the enjoyment of the company of her children, grandchildren, parents, and sister and brothers and their families. She could quickly bring her grandchildren to giggles. She was fiercely independent and she taught her children to have a life-long love of learning and the arts. She thoroughly enjoyed painting, playing the piano, good books, the offerings of public television, and a good tennis match.
There will be an open-house gathering at Marie's home in Warren, Michigan on Friday, November 1, from 4 pm to 8 pm. On Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10:30 am, there will be a committal service at The Temple of Memories at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery in Troy, MI, followed by interment at Marie's final resting place. Starting at 12 noon we will gather at Maggiano's - Little Italy in Troy, MI to share a meal and celebrate Marie's life and the Fabrizio family. If you will be joining us, please email [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift in her honor to one of the following:
Capuchin Soup Kitchen: https://www.cskdetroit.org/
Detroit Public Television: http://www.dptv.org/home/
National Audubon Society: https://action.audubon.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019