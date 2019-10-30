Services
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
(239) 481-4341
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
New Hope Presbyterian Church
10051 Plantation Road,
Fort Myers, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mariellen Greenbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mariellen Greenbury

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mariellen Greenbury Obituary
Mariellen Greenbury

Fort Myers, FL - Mariellen Greenbury, age 88 of Fort Myers, FL, passed away October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald for 66 years. Loving mother of Kay, Mark (Kathy) and Donna (Daniel Pavelka). Proud grandmother of Dustin and Dallas (Matthew) Sullivan. Dear sister of Lynne Foulds (Mike) and Carol Chubb. Also survived by her little dog Foxy. Committal service Monday, Nov. 4th, 11:30 am at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. Contributions appreciated to the and . www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mariellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -