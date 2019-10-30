|
|
Mariellen Greenbury
Fort Myers, FL - Mariellen Greenbury, age 88 of Fort Myers, FL, passed away October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald for 66 years. Loving mother of Kay, Mark (Kathy) and Donna (Daniel Pavelka). Proud grandmother of Dustin and Dallas (Matthew) Sullivan. Dear sister of Lynne Foulds (Mike) and Carol Chubb. Also survived by her little dog Foxy. Committal service Monday, Nov. 4th, 11:30 am at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. Contributions appreciated to the and . www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019