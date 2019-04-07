|
Marilou "Marie" Freda
- - Age 81, March 28, 2019. Loving wife of the late Edmund Freda for 49 years. Beloved mother of Susan Kuhn and Christine (Larry) Parkkila. Cherished grandma of Andrea (Adam) Klosowski and Stephen (Nina) Kuhn and great grandma of Aubrey, Addison, and Amelia. Dear sister-in-law of Donna (Don) Anderson and the Late Marlene (Ralph) Hamilton. She will be truly missed by her loving family and longtime best friend Erika LaFleur. Memorial Gathering Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2 - 8 pm at Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home, 30351 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights. Memorial Service Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Friends may visit on Saturday at 10am until the time of service. www.edwardswansonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019