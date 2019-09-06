|
|
Marilyn A. Niehaus
- - Age 81, September 4, 2019. Beloved wife for 60 years of Thomas Niehaus. Dear mother of James (Suzanne), Mark (Joy), Chris (Kathleen), Joe (Susan), Kathryn (Thomas Colaluca) and Mary Margaret. Cherished grandmother of 28. Great-grandmother of 10. Funeral Mass at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke, Bloomfield Hills, Saturday, September7th, 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10:30am. Memorials appreciated to Mary's Children Family Center. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 6, 2019