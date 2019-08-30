Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Byers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Byers


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Byers Obituary
Marilyn Byers

Sterling Heights - Marilyn A. Byers (nee Beasley) Age 92, of Sterling Heights, August 27, 2019.

Marilyn was married to the late Robert W. Byers for 61 years who passed away in 2010. Loving mother of Richard (Linda) Byers, Barbara (Chuck) Hoeffner, and Linda (Chris) Pedder. Proud grandmother of Evan Pedder and Nathan Pedder.

Dear sister-in-law of Elizabeth Byers. Dear sister of the late Wilbur Beasley and her twin sister Marjorie Beasley. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Sunday, September 1 from 2-6pm. A family celebration of her life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson Foundation, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, or Wm. Beaumont Hospice Fund

Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now