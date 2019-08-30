|
Marilyn Byers
Sterling Heights - Marilyn A. Byers (nee Beasley) Age 92, of Sterling Heights, August 27, 2019.
Marilyn was married to the late Robert W. Byers for 61 years who passed away in 2010. Loving mother of Richard (Linda) Byers, Barbara (Chuck) Hoeffner, and Linda (Chris) Pedder. Proud grandmother of Evan Pedder and Nathan Pedder.
Dear sister-in-law of Elizabeth Byers. Dear sister of the late Wilbur Beasley and her twin sister Marjorie Beasley. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Sunday, September 1 from 2-6pm. A family celebration of her life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson Foundation, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, or Wm. Beaumont Hospice Fund
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 30, 2019