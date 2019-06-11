Services
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Drouin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Drouin


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Drouin Obituary
Marilyn Drouin

Allen Park - On Saturday, June 8, 2019, Marilyn Drouin, loving Mother, Grandmother, and "GGMA", passed away, peacefully, at age 89.

Marilyn was born on May 13, 1930, in Wyandotte, MI to Theodore and Gertrude Shumway. She married the love of her life, Willie, who passed away in 1972. In her golden years, she was lovingly accompanied by her dear Robbie, who also passed.

Marilyn worked for over forty years as an office manager at Basney & Smith, Inc, and also helped her husband in the family business. Marilyn had a passion for life. She loved boating, traveling, painting and her family. She spent a life of service to the Allen Park Elks, in various leadership positions. Her strength, sense of humor, and quick wit are remembered by all.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her Husband, Wilfred Drouin, her companion, Russell (Robbie) Roberts, her sister, JoAnn, and her brother, Charles. She is survived by her children, Dawn (Michael) Thomas, and Glen Drouin, four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-greats! She carried abundant love for every one of her family.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, June 13th at the Weise Funeral Home 7210 Park Avenue, Allen Park, MI 48101 (313-382-1150) with Visitation on Wednesday June 14 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Memorial donations in memory of Marilyn can be made to the March of Dimes



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now