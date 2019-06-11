|
|
Marilyn Drouin
Allen Park - On Saturday, June 8, 2019, Marilyn Drouin, loving Mother, Grandmother, and "GGMA", passed away, peacefully, at age 89.
Marilyn was born on May 13, 1930, in Wyandotte, MI to Theodore and Gertrude Shumway. She married the love of her life, Willie, who passed away in 1972. In her golden years, she was lovingly accompanied by her dear Robbie, who also passed.
Marilyn worked for over forty years as an office manager at Basney & Smith, Inc, and also helped her husband in the family business. Marilyn had a passion for life. She loved boating, traveling, painting and her family. She spent a life of service to the Allen Park Elks, in various leadership positions. Her strength, sense of humor, and quick wit are remembered by all.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her Husband, Wilfred Drouin, her companion, Russell (Robbie) Roberts, her sister, JoAnn, and her brother, Charles. She is survived by her children, Dawn (Michael) Thomas, and Glen Drouin, four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-greats! She carried abundant love for every one of her family.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, June 13th at the Weise Funeral Home 7210 Park Avenue, Allen Park, MI 48101 (313-382-1150) with Visitation on Wednesday June 14 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Memorial donations in memory of Marilyn can be made to the March of Dimes
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 11 to June 12, 2019