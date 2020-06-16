Marilyn G. TeetsSouthgate - Teets, Marilyn G., Age 91; June 15, 2020 of Southgate. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Ritchie. Loving mom of Ritchie (Patricia) Teets, Denise (Jeff) Dinsmore, Carey (Bob) Cornacchini and Kelle (Tom) Sutliff. Loving Mimi of 11 and great grandmother of 9. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. She always said she had a wonderful life and that she did. Visitation is on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1 - 5 pm with a funeral service on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 12 pm both at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Private Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. To share a memory visit