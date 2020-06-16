Marilyn G. Teets
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn G. Teets

Southgate - Teets, Marilyn G., Age 91; June 15, 2020 of Southgate. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Ritchie. Loving mom of Ritchie (Patricia) Teets, Denise (Jeff) Dinsmore, Carey (Bob) Cornacchini and Kelle (Tom) Sutliff. Loving Mimi of 11 and great grandmother of 9. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. She always said she had a wonderful life and that she did. Visitation is on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1 - 5 pm with a funeral service on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 12 pm both at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Private Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. To share a memory visit

www.martenson.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved