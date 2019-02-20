|
Marilyn Helen Bourgoin
Saint Clair Shores - Marilyn Helen Bourgoin 1937-2019 Funeral service for Marilyn Helen Bourgoin, age 81 of Saint Clair Shores, will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM (Instate 10 AM) at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 467 Fairford Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan 48236. Msgr. Gary Smetanka will officiate. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3 PM to 8 PM at the Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., Saint Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. Marilyn passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Sunrise of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. She was born on August 5, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to Frederick C. and Bessie Kulka (nee: Clark). She attended St. Jude Grade School in Detroit, where she was the pitcher on her CYO softball team (which defeated St. Hugo of the Hills for the City Championship). She graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1955 and went on to join Chrysler Corporation, where she met her husband Joseph. They were married on February 13, 1960 at St. Jude Church in Detroit, Michigan. After several years raising her family, she became the office manager at Grocers' Spotlight (a trade paper) until the company moved to Chicago, Illinois. Marilyn volunteered as a driver with Meals on Wheels and also helped out at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. She enjoyed her grandchildren, her cottage on Grand Traverse Bay, bowling, golf and her lucky visits to the casinos (So Lucky!), Detroit Tigers Baseball, reading novels and dining out at local area restaurants. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joseph A. Bourgoin; Beloved mother of Gregory (Lisa) Bourgoin,Carol (Kevin) Kieltyka, Jeffrey (Donna) Bourgoin, Christine (Scott) Morrison, Suzanne Bourgoin and Jennifer Bourgoin. Proud grandmother of 16; Joseph, Terese, and Elise Bourgoin; Jordan and Trevor Kieltyka; Brianna, Jeffrey, Michael, Courtney, Madeline and Kathryn Bourgoin; Stephen Morrison, Claire (Shane) Jackowski, and Daniel Morrison; Jill and Anika Vaitkevicius. Sister of Barbara (the late Donald) Genord, Colette (the late Richard) Koch, Fred (Diana) Kulka, Mary (James) Kornas, Susan (Michael) Bates and the late Gary (Janet) Kulka. Her husband, Joe and family would like to express their gratitude to Fr. Bob Shafer for administering the sacrament of the sick and the masses at Sunrise, Cardinal Joe Tobin for his special blessing on New Years Eve, andFr. Francis Weingartz for ministering to her spiritual needs at The Rivers in 2016. The family is also grateful to everyone at Sunrise of Grosse Pointe Woods for the care given to Marilyn. Memorials suggested to Macomb County Meals on Wheels or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Arrangements by SIMPLE FUNERALS (586-777-0555) Please share a memory and/or sign her guest book at www.SimpleFunerals.net
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019