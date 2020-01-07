Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church
9601 Hubbard
Livonia, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church
9601 Hubbard
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Hirtzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Hirtzel


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn J. Hirtzel Obituary
Marilyn J. Hirtzel

Fort Gratiot - Marilyn J. Hirtzel, 81, of Fort Gratiot, formerly of Farmington and Livonia, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. She was born on September 9, 1938 in Detroit, daughter of the late John and Eleanor Pflieger. Beloved wife of John Hirtzel (2016). Marilyn is survived by son Richard Hirtzel; daughter and son-in-law, Susan Elliott (Peter DeGelder); grandchildren: Leanna (Jon) Cromwell, Claire Elliott (Michael Aldworth), Jacob Hirtzel (Kayleen Flores) and Megan Elliott (Adam Warren); great-grandchildren Liam and Jane; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hirtzel and nephew, Steve Hirtzel. She is fondly remembered by Andrea Hirtzel. The family wishes to thank the staff at Lakeshore Woods in Fort Gratiot for their exceptionally compassionate care over the last year. A Memorial Service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church, 9601 Hubbard, Livonia, MI 48150. The Rev. Kellie Whitlock will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service in the church narthex from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Memorial tributes may be made to the Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -