Marilyn J. Hirtzel
Fort Gratiot - Marilyn J. Hirtzel, 81, of Fort Gratiot, formerly of Farmington and Livonia, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. She was born on September 9, 1938 in Detroit, daughter of the late John and Eleanor Pflieger. Beloved wife of John Hirtzel (2016). Marilyn is survived by son Richard Hirtzel; daughter and son-in-law, Susan Elliott (Peter DeGelder); grandchildren: Leanna (Jon) Cromwell, Claire Elliott (Michael Aldworth), Jacob Hirtzel (Kayleen Flores) and Megan Elliott (Adam Warren); great-grandchildren Liam and Jane; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hirtzel and nephew, Steve Hirtzel. She is fondly remembered by Andrea Hirtzel. The family wishes to thank the staff at Lakeshore Woods in Fort Gratiot for their exceptionally compassionate care over the last year. A Memorial Service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church, 9601 Hubbard, Livonia, MI 48150. The Rev. Kellie Whitlock will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service in the church narthex from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Memorial tributes may be made to the Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020