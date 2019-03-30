|
Marilyn Jean (Betts) Brown
Detroit - Born Marilyn Jean Bullock on July 8, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan. Marilyn passed on peacefully February 24, 2019 in Seattle, WA. She moved to Seattle with her second husband, Wade Burrill Brown (deceased 2001), in the early 70's. Marilyn will be greatly missed by her 4 children, Bill Betts (wife Graciela Garibaldi), Carol Betts (daughter Ana Natasha), James Betts (wife Melody LaMontia), and Ann Smekal (husband Mike and children Trevor and Monica), and her stepchildren Barry (son Steve), Lolly (daughter Danielle), and Michael. She was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren. Marilyn had a lifelong love of the opera and supported the arts throughout her life. She developed an interest in psychology in the late 60's and immersed herself in the Transactional Analysis approach that was fashionable at the time. She became accomplished enough to lead group therapy sessions with her close friend Sharon Scott. Her family especially appreciates the loving care she received from Corina, Nicole, and Sandra at the Corina Adult Family Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Providence Hospice of Seattle, 2811 South 102nd Street, Suite 200, Tukwila 98168.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 30, 2019