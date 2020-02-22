|
|
Marilyn Jean Panley
Bloomfield Hills - PANLEY, Marilyn Jean of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan - loving wife of Alan Panley - passed away on February 18, 2020 at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Detroit, MI on April 13, 1945. Marilyn was a graduate of Southeastern High School - from which she drew lifelong friends. After school she married Dennis Grienier and they had two beautiful daughters together - Michelle and Danielle.She joined the workforce at Packard Electric (Delphi Corporation) working at the company for most of her adult life - retiring as an Office Manager.She married Alan Panley on June 24, 2000 in Glen Arbor. The two set up residence in Bloomfield Hills. She had a passion for golf, reading, cooking, traveling, and her family - both here in Michigan and at her winter residence in Florida. She was extremely proud of her Romanian heritage and was happy to discuss it with you. She is survived by her husband; her daughter Michele Manzo; her step children Michael Panley, Kathy Poncy, and Mark Panley; grandchildren Alexandra Donlin, Blake Donlin, Marina Manzo, Vincent Manzo, and Sophia Manzo. She is predeceased by her daughter Danielle Donlin and her brothers Fred Cerneant and Ted Cerneant and parents Moisa Cerneant and Mary Civan. Funeral Service and Visitation details will be announced by the Pixley Funeral Home in Auburn Hills.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020