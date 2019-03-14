|
Marilyn Kay Scullin
- - March 11, 2019, Age 77. Loving wife of Hugh P. Scullin for 48 years. Dear mother of daughter, Terri Waymaster (Tim) and the late Patrick J. Scullin. Family will receive friends Sunday 1-7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica (Woodward at 12 Mile) Royal Oak. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to the Irish Pallottine Fathers, 3352 4th Street, Wyandotte, MI 48192.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019